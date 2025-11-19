Thai Royal Visit to China Spurs Tourism Revival Hopes

TAT capitalises on King and Queen’s highly positive reception to launch major campaigns targeting Chinese group tours and independent travellers (FITs).

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is actively building upon the overwhelmingly positive momentum generated by the recent official visit of Their Majesties the King and Queen to the People’s Republic of China, with plans to accelerate the recovery of the vital Chinese tourist market.

Their Majesties visited China from 13–17 November 2025 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. The event garnered an exceptional reception across Chinese mainstream media and social platforms, reflecting widespread public enthusiasm.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool confirmed that reports from the five TAT offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Guangzhou, and Kunming showed the Royal visit had been positively received by both the media and the public.

This response spanned aspects of national image, bilateral relations, and economic and tourism expectations, significantly boosting Chinese confidence in Thailand.

Thapanee emphasised this presents a crucial opportunity for the TAT and the Thai government to drive the market's recovery.