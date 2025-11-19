Thai Royal Visit to China Spurs Tourism Revival Hopes

TAT capitalises on King and Queen’s highly positive reception to launch major campaigns targeting Chinese group tours and independent travellers (FITs).
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is actively building upon the overwhelmingly positive momentum generated by the recent official visit of Their Majesties the King and Queen to the People’s Republic of China, with plans to accelerate the recovery of the vital Chinese tourist market.
Their Majesties visited China from 13–17 November 2025 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. The event garnered an exceptional reception across Chinese mainstream media and social platforms, reflecting widespread public enthusiasm.
TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool confirmed that reports from the five TAT offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Guangzhou, and Kunming showed the Royal visit had been positively received by both the media and the public.
This response spanned aspects of national image, bilateral relations, and economic and tourism expectations, significantly boosting Chinese confidence in Thailand.
Thapanee emphasised this presents a crucial opportunity for the TAT and the Thai government to drive the market's recovery.
Strategic Campaigns and Promotions
The TAT is launching a four-pronged strategy to stimulate the Chinese market:
“Zhong Tai Yi Jia Xin” (China and Thailand are not strangers, but brothers) Campaign: A major promotional push featuring content on cultural links, Thai-Chinese communities, Chinese-rooted Thai cuisine, and the promotion of traditional Thai dress and fabrics.
FIT Traveller Focus: Partnering with Online Travel Agents (OTAs) to offer promotions on airline tickets and hotel accommodation, specifically targeting Free Independent Travellers (FITs).
Chinese New Year 2026: Collaborating with Chinese tour operators to promote packages under the "Zhong Tai Yi Jia Xin" campaign in anticipation of the upcoming long holiday period.
New Community and Cultural Routes: Working with associations like the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) and using local Destination Management Companies (DMCs) to create packages focusing on Thai-Chinese relations and community tourism.
New routes include Bangkok's Talat Noi, Talat Phlu, and Yaowarat; the Sak Ngaew community in Chonburi; and historical or creative city routes in Nakhon Sawan, Phuket, Nan, and Suphan Buri.
Industry Feedback and Geopolitical Shifts
Adith Chairattananon, secretary-general of ATTA, noted that the dignified welcome extended by President Xi Jinping—the first of its kind since the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations—has generated significant goodwill.
He highlighted that Thai fabrics and Thai cuisine became major talking points online, with one 24-hour live sale of Thai fabric on TikTok.
Adith stated that the warmth displayed by President Xi towards the Thai Monarchy had been extremely well-received by the Chinese public, effectively erasing prior negative perceptions of Thailand across all Chinese platforms.
ATTA also believes Thailand stands to benefit from the ongoing China-Japan dispute.
Adith suggested that this geopolitical tension could see Chinese tourists diverting trips from Japan to Thailand, citing a similar shift during nationwide protests against Japan in 2017.
While acknowledging competition from other destinations like Vietnam, he noted that feedback suggests Chinese travellers are far more likely to make repeat visits to Thailand than to Vietnam.
Expected Tourism Surge
The timing of the Royal visit, coinciding with the start of the northern Chinese winter, is expected to capture the market of those planning trips to escape the cold 2–4 weeks in advance.
This rising demand has already seen average flight prices jump from 700–800 yuan per flight to 1,400 yuan.
Chinese tour agents are anticipated to switch charter flight destinations from Japan to Thailand, particularly for the 2026 Chinese New Year.
“The positive online momentum from the Royal visit, combined with the China-Japan dispute, will be a critical positive factor pushing up bookings for both tour groups and FITs,” Adith concluded, predicting a clear increase in bookings from next week.
Pattranong Na Chiang Mai, deputy governor for Asia and South Pacific Markets at TAT, forecasted that the daily arrival rate of Chinese tourists would increase from the current average of 10,000 to 20,000–25,000 for the rest of the year. This surge is expected to help Thailand reach a total of 5 million Chinese tourists this year.