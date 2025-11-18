Tourism sector consults PM to extend 'Half-Half Thailand Travel’ campaign and launch domestic tour subsidies

Five major tourism associations met Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on November 18, 2025, proposing short- and long-term measures to revive Thailand’s tourism industry — including extending the 'Half-Half Thailand Travel’ campaign, launching a Let’s Go Halves Tour package, restoring safety confidence within three months, and attracting major global concerts and events to boost international arrivals.

The delegation consisted of the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT), the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), the Association of Domestic Travel (ADT), the Thai Hotels Association, and the Airlines Association of Thailand.

Tourism industry faces headwinds in 2025

Tourism operators told the prime minister that 2025 has been one of the most challenging years for Thai tourism, with pressure coming from both domestic and international fronts.

While the domestic and long-haul markets remain strong, short-haul markets in East Asia and ASEAN have contracted significantly, especially high-volume markets with over 500,000 visitors per year such as China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia, Laos and Vietnam. This may result in a 7% drop in foreign arrivals compared with last year.

Despite this, Thailand remains a preferred destination in Asia. However, its long-held strengths — value for money, variety, and friendliness — are being undermined by rising travel costs, negative news affecting safety perceptions, gaps in service-standard oversight, infrastructure bottlenecks and intensifying competition from emerging regional rivals.