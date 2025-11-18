Tourist arrivals to Thailand reach 28.27 million; Malaysia, China and India top the list

Thailand welcomed 28,277,276 foreign tourists between January 1 and November 16 2025, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports on November 18.
Arrivals fell 7.18% year-on-year, but generated approximately 1.308 trillion baht in revenue.
Natreeya Taweewong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports said preliminary assessments show Thailand has now surpassed 28 million foreign arrivals for the year, with spending by international tourists exceeding 1.308 trillion baht.
A total of 689,431 foreign tourists entered Thailand during the week — down 1.28% from the previous week, averaging 98,490 arrivals per day.
Strong growth came from short-haul markets, particularly South Korea, which surged 15.98% week-on-week as winter holidays and the start of high season boosted travel demand. South Korea moved up from the 8th to the 5th most-visited market.
Weekly top 5 (Nov 10–16):
• Malaysia: 86,386 (–3.94%)
• China: 76,147 (+2.16%)
• India: 53,536 (–3.48%)
• Russia: 49,633 (+4.89%)
• South Korea: 31,094 (+15.98%)
Arrivals are expected to increase further, supported by:
• consecutive public holidays in Japan
• peak-season travel from short- and long-haul markets
• government measures under Ease of Travelling
• removal of the TM6 arrival card
• additional airline capacity and more scheduled flights