Tourist arrivals to Thailand reach 28.27 million; Malaysia, China and India top the list

Weekly trends (Nov 10–16, 2025)

A total of 689,431 foreign tourists entered Thailand during the week — down 1.28% from the previous week, averaging 98,490 arrivals per day.

Strong growth came from short-haul markets, particularly South Korea, which surged 15.98% week-on-week as winter holidays and the start of high season boosted travel demand. South Korea moved up from the 8th to the 5th most-visited market.

Weekly top 5 (Nov 10–16):

• Malaysia: 86,386 (–3.94%)

• China: 76,147 (+2.16%)

• India: 53,536 (–3.48%)

• Russia: 49,633 (+4.89%)

• South Korea: 31,094 (+15.98%)

Outlook for next week

Arrivals are expected to increase further, supported by:

• consecutive public holidays in Japan

• peak-season travel from short- and long-haul markets

• government measures under Ease of Travelling

• removal of the TM6 arrival card

• additional airline capacity and more scheduled flights