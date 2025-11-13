TAT launches 'Trusted Thailand' symbol to boost international confidence in Thai tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with government and private sector partners, has officially launched the 'Trusted Thailand' symbol. This certification aims to ensure safety standards and foster confidence among international tourists choosing Thailand as their travel destination.
The initiative, unveiled on Thursday, is set to enhance the safety of hospitality businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and tourist attractions.
Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Thailand's Tourism and Sports Minister, highlighted the strong growth in international arrivals, with over 26.7 million visitors welcomed to Thailand in the first 10 months of 2025, including 3.7 million from China.
He emphasized that the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance safety measures are essential to maintaining Thailand’s reputation as a trusted travel destination.
Yang Xiaolong, Cultural Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, praised the initiative, noting that safety is a crucial factor in travel decisions. He commended Thailand for launching this project, which he sees as a symbol of cooperation and responsibility.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, explained that recent negative news had affected Thailand’s image, especially among Chinese tourists. The 'Trusted Thailand' initiative aims to rebuild trust, emphasizing Thailand's commitment to providing high-quality, safe travel experiences.
This move is expected to significantly contribute to the government’s target of generating 2.8 trillion baht in tourism revenue by 2026.
TAT opens applications for businesses to join 'Trusted Thailand'
TAT is inviting tourism businesses to apply for the 'Trusted Thailand' certification through its official website. The program is open to four types of establishments:
These businesses will undergo evaluations based on four main safety criteria:
TAT expects to assess over 5,000 businesses by January 2026. Businesses certified with the 'Trusted Thailand' symbol will gain promotional benefits, including visibility on platforms like Trip.com and TAT's online and offline marketing channels, reaching over 100 million people.
Tourism operators can apply for the 'Trusted Thailand' symbol or inquire for more details through TAT’s official LINE account: @trustedthailand.