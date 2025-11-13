TAT launches 'Trusted Thailand' symbol to boost international confidence in Thai tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with government and private sector partners, has officially launched the 'Trusted Thailand' symbol. This certification aims to ensure safety standards and foster confidence among international tourists choosing Thailand as their travel destination.

The initiative, unveiled on Thursday, is set to enhance the safety of hospitality businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and tourist attractions.

Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Thailand's Tourism and Sports Minister, highlighted the strong growth in international arrivals, with over 26.7 million visitors welcomed to Thailand in the first 10 months of 2025, including 3.7 million from China.

He emphasized that the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance safety measures are essential to maintaining Thailand’s reputation as a trusted travel destination.