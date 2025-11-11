TAT ramps up campaigns and mega events to attract tourists in 2026

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), revealed that the agency led a Thai private-sector delegation to participate in the World Travel Market (WTM) 2025, a global tourism trade show held from November 4–6, in London, United Kingdom.

She said the TAT aims to expand Thailand’s base of high-spending tourists, particularly among niche-market segments, while maintaining existing markets, developing new ones, and revitalising key target markets.

TAT also seeks to sustain the growth of the quality leisure segment by offering distinctive travel experiences through Thailand’s outstanding products, services, and activities, such as Thai cuisine, beach destinations, wellness tourism, cultural festivals, and traditional arts.

For 2026, TAT is preparing a set of short-term measures to further stimulate the tourism sector. These include enhancing Thailand’s international image under the “Trusted Thailand” campaign to build traveller confidence in both domestic and international markets, and strengthening safety and assurance measures through the “Safe Travels Thailand” initiative to ensure visitors feel secure in every aspect of their journey.

In a major promotional effort, TAT will also appoint Lisa Manobal of BLACKPINK as the new “Amazing Thailand Ambassador” to promote Thai tourism worldwide. At the same time, the agency continues to push forward its ambition to position Thailand as a World Event Hub Destination, underscoring the country’s readiness and potential to host world-class events that showcase the charm and creativity of Thai culture.