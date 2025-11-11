TAT ramps up campaigns and mega events to attract tourists in 2026

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), revealed that the agency led a Thai private-sector delegation to participate in the World Travel Market (WTM) 2025, a global tourism trade show held from November 4–6, in London, United Kingdom.
She said the TAT aims to expand Thailand’s base of high-spending tourists, particularly among niche-market segments, while maintaining existing markets, developing new ones, and revitalising key target markets.
TAT also seeks to sustain the growth of the quality leisure segment by offering distinctive travel experiences through Thailand’s outstanding products, services, and activities, such as Thai cuisine, beach destinations, wellness tourism, cultural festivals, and traditional arts.
For 2026, TAT is preparing a set of short-term measures to further stimulate the tourism sector. These include enhancing Thailand’s international image under the “Trusted Thailand” campaign to build traveller confidence in both domestic and international markets, and strengthening safety and assurance measures through the “Safe Travels Thailand” initiative to ensure visitors feel secure in every aspect of their journey.
In a major promotional effort, TAT will also appoint Lisa Manobal of BLACKPINK as the new “Amazing Thailand Ambassador” to promote Thai tourism worldwide. At the same time, the agency continues to push forward its ambition to position Thailand as a World Event Hub Destination, underscoring the country’s readiness and potential to host world-class events that showcase the charm and creativity of Thai culture.
TAT unveils three key strategies to make Thailand a world-class event hub
For 2026, the TAT will focus on promoting event-based tourism as part of its plan to position Thailand as a global hub for world-class events, built around three core strategies:
Elevating Thailand’s major festivals, such as the Songkran Festival, to achieve international recognition and global-scale celebration.
Upgrading local cultural events, including the Star Procession Festival, Illuminated Boat Festival, and Phi Ta Khon Ghost Festival, into distinctive signature events with international appeal.
Attracting global events to be held regularly in Thailand, supported by proactive marketing campaigns featuring influencers and world-renowned artists to enhance the country’s global image.
These initiatives are designed to boost awareness of Thailand’s unique identity, showcase its readiness to host major international gatherings, and highlight the nation’s creative strength through Thai cuisine, traditional arts, and cultural heritage. They will also provide a platform for Thai artists and performers to showcase their talents on global stages hosted in Thailand.
The TAT projects that Thailand’s total tourism revenue in 2026 will reach 2.79 trillion baht, driven by steady growth in both international and domestic markets.
Of the total, 1.63 trillion baht is expected to come from international tourism, an 8% increase from 2025, with an estimated 34.9 million foreign arrivals, up 4% year on year. Meanwhile, domestic tourism is projected to generate 1.16 trillion baht, a 1% rise, from 210.43 million domestic trips, up 3% compared to the previous year.
For 2025, total tourism revenue is expected to stand at 2.66 trillion baht, comprising 1.51 trillion baht from international markets, a 5% decline from 2024, and 1.15 trillion baht from domestic travel, marking a 2% increase. The country is forecast to welcome 33.4 million foreign tourists, down 6%, and record 204.57 million domestic trips, up 2% from the previous year.
Thapanee highlighted one of Thailand’s key year-end tourism events, “Vijit Chao Phraya 2025”, which runs from November 9 to December 23, 2025, extended to 45 consecutive days this year.
The event features a spectacular light and sound extravaganza along both banks of the Chao Phraya River under the theme “Light of Siam, Mother of the Land,” paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.
The show transforms historic landmarks, temples, and bridges into dazzling light installations and is part of TAT’s effort to revitalise the night-time economy while offering free nightly attractions for locals and tourists. The event is expected to draw 1.5 million visitors and generate at least 6.2 billion baht in economic value.
This year’s festival features 15 major display points along the river, each designed in collaboration with public and private partners to showcase local identity through cutting-edge light, sound, and visual technology.
Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn said the Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 festival will play a major role in energising Thailand’s tourism sector during the high season. From January 1 to November 2, 2025, Thailand had already welcomed 26.9 million foreign visitors, and that number is expected to rise significantly by year’s end.
“Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 will help elevate Thailand’s tourism activities to world-class event status,” Atthakorn said. “It will also stimulate the economy, distribute income to local businesses, hotels, and riverside communities, and strengthen Bangkok’s image as a creative global destination offering visitors truly unique experiences.”