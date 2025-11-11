Thailand welcomes 27.5 million foreign tourists, down 7% year-on-year, generating 1.27 trillion baht

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has reported that between January 1 and November 9, 2025, Thailand welcomed a total of 27,587,845 foreign visitors, a 7.14% decrease compared with the same period last year. Despite the drop, tourism generated 1.27 trillion baht in revenue from foreign travellers.

Top five source markets

Malaysia – 3,971,783 visitors China – 3,870,078 visitors India – 2,056,933 visitors Russia – 1,478,167 visitors South Korea – 1,308,510 visitors

During the week of November 3-9, foreign arrivals rose significantly due to the high travel season, with both short-haul and long-haul markets contributing to the growth. Strong performances were recorded from key markets such as Malaysia, China, and India, as well as from Europe and the Americas, reflecting a positive trend for long-haul travel this season.

Thailand recorded 698,389 international arrivals during the week — an increase of 54,210 visitors, or 8.42%, compared with the previous week, averaging 99,770 visitors per day.