Thailand welcomes 27.5 million foreign tourists, down 7% year-on-year, generating 1.27 trillion baht

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has reported that between January 1 and November 9, 2025, Thailand welcomed a total of 27,587,845 foreign visitors, a 7.14% decrease compared with the same period last year. Despite the drop, tourism generated 1.27 trillion baht in revenue from foreign travellers.
During the week of November 3-9, foreign arrivals rose significantly due to the high travel season, with both short-haul and long-haul markets contributing to the growth. Strong performances were recorded from key markets such as Malaysia, China, and India, as well as from Europe and the Americas, reflecting a positive trend for long-haul travel this season.
Thailand recorded 698,389 international arrivals during the week — an increase of 54,210 visitors, or 8.42%, compared with the previous week, averaging 99,770 visitors per day.
For the coming week, the number of foreign arrivals is expected to remain stable, supported by ongoing high-season travel from both short-haul and long-haul markets. Government measures such as ease of travel policies, the waiver of the TM6 immigration form, and increased flight frequency through airline cooperation continue to enhance convenience and stimulate inbound tourism.