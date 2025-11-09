Rise of the Mū: Thai Border City Nakhon Phanom Becomes Spiritual Tourism Powerhouse



Post-pandemic stress and new spiritual landmarks are driving huge visitor numbers to Nakhon Phanom, transforming it into Thailand's primary 'Mū tourism' hub.

Once considered a quiet, transitional province on Thailand's border, Nakhon Phanom has rapidly emerged as one of the country's most significant destinations for 'Mū Tourism' (spiritual travel and seeking blessings).

A surge in visitors, driven in part by a desire for spiritual solace following the pandemic, is generating a huge economic boom, leading to packed hotels, flourishing restaurants, and an explosion in local commerce.

The transformation was documented by Krungthep Turakij reporter Piraporn Witoorut, who noted that while the province remains officially a "secondary city," its current status effectively makes it a leading spiritual destination.

Tourists, both Thai and international, now frequently mark Nakhon Phanom as a must-visit pilgrimage site, with many returning annually.

Chanon Kultangwattana, president of the Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce (YEC) of Nakhon Phanom, explains that the city’s inherent features—a 100-kilometre scenic stretch along the Mekong River and historically important relics like Phra That Phanom—have been synergised by modern landmarks.

Crucially, the completion of the Phaya Si Sattana Nakarat (Naga King) statue in 2016 has fundamentally changed tourist behaviour.



