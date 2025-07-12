Thailand’s Siam Tulip season enchants travellers in Chaiyaphum

Each year from June to August, Thailand’s rainy season brings with it a breathtaking natural spectacle—the blooming of Siam Tulips (Curcuma alismatifolia), fondly known as the “Queen of the Rainforest.”

These delicate pink-purple blossoms blanket vast meadows in Chaiyaphum province, creating a magical landscape shrouded in morning mist and nourished by seasonal rains.

This natural event draws thousands of tourists seeking stunning views, fresh mountain air, and the serenity of the green season.

Chaiyaphum is home to two renowned national parks that offer visitors an up-close encounter with this floral phenomenon, along with unique geological formations, hiking trails, and educational experiences within Thailand’s rich forest ecosystems.