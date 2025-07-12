Thailand’s Siam Tulip season enchants travellers in Chaiyaphum

Each year from June to August, Thailand’s rainy season brings with it a breathtaking natural spectacle—the blooming of Siam Tulips (Curcuma alismatifolia), fondly known as the “Queen of the Rainforest.”
These delicate pink-purple blossoms blanket vast meadows in Chaiyaphum province, creating a magical landscape shrouded in morning mist and nourished by seasonal rains.
This natural event draws thousands of tourists seeking stunning views, fresh mountain air, and the serenity of the green season.
Chaiyaphum is home to two renowned national parks that offer visitors an up-close encounter with this floral phenomenon, along with unique geological formations, hiking trails, and educational experiences within Thailand’s rich forest ecosystems.
1. Pa Hin Ngam National Park
Located in Thep Sathit district, Pa Hin Ngam National Park is one of the best spots to witness Siam Tulips in full bloom. Visitors can board a tram service to explore highlights such as the expansive tulip fields, the curious rock formations at Lan Hin Ngam, and Pha Sud Phandin, a dramatic cliff offering sweeping views of the forest below. The lush green meadows dotted with wildflowers and unusual rock structures make it an ideal destination for photography, relaxation, and nature exploration.
Getting there:
From Bangkok, take Highway No. 1 through Saraburi to Phu Khae, then turn right onto Highway No. 21 towards Chai Badan. Continue onto Highway No. 205 through Lam Sonthi, then turn left at the Thep Sathit junction onto Highway No. 2354 for 17 km. Finally, turn left onto a paved road for another 13 km to reach the park headquarters.
2. Sai Thong National Park
Situated in Nong Bua Rawe district, Sai Thong National Park boasts one of the largest Siam Tulip fields in the region. The park also features the iconic Pha Ham Hod cliff and the picturesque Sai Thong Waterfall. Visitors are transported by park-operated pickup trucks before continuing on foot to reach the main natural attractions. For those wishing to stay overnight, the park offers designated camping areas nestled within the forest.
Getting there:
From Bangkok, take Highway No. 1 (Phahonyothin Road), merge onto Highway No. 2 (Mittraphap Road) via Saraburi, and continue on Motorway No. 6. Exit at Si Khio and follow Highway No. 201 (Si Khio–Chaiyaphum Road) to kilometre 5+500. Turn left at the Nong Bua Yai junction (Chatturat district) and continue on Highway No. 2170 to Nong Bua Rawe. From there, take Highway No. 225 for 26 km, then continue for 32 km to Ban Tha Pong junction and drive a further 8 km to the park entrance.
Supporting infrastructure for a seamless journey
The Department of Highways has prioritised road improvements across key routes to ensure safety, efficiency, and accessibility for travellers. Rest stops are provided along the way to support domestic tourism and stimulate local economies through sustainable travel.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution while travelling, particularly during the rainy season. For real-time traffic updates or assistance, contact the Department of Highways District 7 in Chaiyaphum, local highway offices, or call the 24-hour toll-free hotline 1586.