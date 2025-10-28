Golden Mount Fair Cancels All Entertainment in Wake of Queen Mother's Death

Organisers of Bangkok’s annual Wat Saket pilgrimage call off festivities; sacred site to remain open until midnight for mourners to pay respects to the Holy Relics.
The organisers of the revered annual Golden Mount Fair at Wat Saket Ratcha Wora Maha Wihan have announced the cancellation of all entertainment activities for the 2025 event, scheduled to start on October 29th.
The decision was made as an act of profound mourning and respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on October 24, 2025.
The traditional fair, a highly popular event that typically draws large crowds for both religious worship and surrounding festivities, will instead focus entirely on solemn pilgrimage and merit-making.
Despite the cancellation of all surrounding entertainment and some stalls, the temple confirmed that the annual opportunity for Buddhists to ascend the Golden Mount (Borom Banphot) and worship the Lord Buddha’s Relics will proceed as planned.
The organising committee has extended the opening hours to accommodate mourners, allowing access from 07:00 AM until midnight (24:00 PM) every day of the festival.
The event is set to run for 10 days, from October 29 to November 7, 2025.
In an official statement (Announcement No. 1/2568), the committee confirmed the guidelines, noting that the atmosphere must remain dignified and suitable for the period of national mourning.
They further invited the public to participate in two special commemorative activities:
Signing of Condolences: A book of condolences will be available for signing at Sala Bamphen Kusol 2, Wat Saket, between 08:00 AM and midnight throughout the festival.
Meditation Ceremony: Buddhists are encouraged to join a meditation and chanting ceremony dedicated to the Queen Mother's memory, held every evening after the evening chanting at 8:00 PM in the temple's sermon hall.
The committee stressed that the aim of this year’s gathering is to enable the public to dedicate merit to Her Majesty, who has "ascended to heaven."