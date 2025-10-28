Golden Mount Fair Cancels All Entertainment in Wake of Queen Mother's Death

Organisers of Bangkok’s annual Wat Saket pilgrimage call off festivities; sacred site to remain open until midnight for mourners to pay respects to the Holy Relics.

The organisers of the revered annual Golden Mount Fair at Wat Saket Ratcha Wora Maha Wihan have announced the cancellation of all entertainment activities for the 2025 event, scheduled to start on October 29th.

The decision was made as an act of profound mourning and respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on October 24, 2025.

The traditional fair, a highly popular event that typically draws large crowds for both religious worship and surrounding festivities, will instead focus entirely on solemn pilgrimage and merit-making.

