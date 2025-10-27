Pattaya Fireworks Festival to Proceed with Solemn Tribute to Queen Mother

The event on November 28-29 will not be cancelled, but the format will be adjusted for simplicity and reverence, focusing on royal legacy.
Pattaya City has confirmed that its flagship International Fireworks Festival will go ahead as scheduled on November 28-29, 2025, but with significant changes to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
Mayor Poramet Ngampichet announced the event would neither be postponed nor cancelled.
Instead, the two-day festival on Central and North Pattaya Beach will adopt a format that is "appropriate, peaceful, and simple" to express profound condolences and reverence for Her Majesty.
The restructured event aims to transform the annual spectacle into a demonstration of loyalty and national unity.
Key Adjustments to the Festival Format
The city has outlined several specific changes to the schedule and activities:
New Event Title: The festival will be renamed to include the sub-title, "The Light of Eternal Royalty" (แสงแห่งความจงรักภักดี สถิตในใจนิรันดร์).
Moment of Silence: Audience members will be invited to stand for a one-minute period of silent mourning before the main show begins.
Cultural Focus: The programme will feature a Khon Masked Dance performance, highlighting the importance of conserving this classical art form, a key royal duty of the Queen Mother.
Musical Tribute: An Orchestra Symphony will perform Royal Composition Songs, accompanied by images depicting Her Majesty's extensive royal duties performed alongside His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great.
Dress Code: Attendees will be encouraged to wear traditional Thai attire or clothing in polite, muted colours to show respect.
Commemorative Area: A special zone will be dedicated to displaying images of Her Majesty’s royal work and providing a focal point for the expression of condolences.
The Firework Show: The display itself, which will feature expert teams from five nations—Serbia, Hong Kong, Germany, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom—will open with a dedicated sequence also titled "The Light of Eternal Royalty".
The mayor confirmed that administrative details for food and beverage vendors will be released in early November 2025 via the PR Pattaya social media page.
Separately, the Pattaya Bikini Beach Race 2025, which was scheduled for November 1, has been postponed.