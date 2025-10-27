Pattaya Fireworks Festival to Proceed with Solemn Tribute to Queen Mother

The event on November 28-29 will not be cancelled, but the format will be adjusted for simplicity and reverence, focusing on royal legacy.

Pattaya City has confirmed that its flagship International Fireworks Festival will go ahead as scheduled on November 28-29, 2025, but with significant changes to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet announced the event would neither be postponed nor cancelled.

Instead, the two-day festival on Central and North Pattaya Beach will adopt a format that is "appropriate, peaceful, and simple" to express profound condolences and reverence for Her Majesty.

The restructured event aims to transform the annual spectacle into a demonstration of loyalty and national unity.