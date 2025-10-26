Public invited to join funeral bathing ceremony for Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother

The Bureau of the Royal Household has announced that the public will be invited to pay respects to the royal remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, by offering water to the funeral bathing ceremony.
The ceremony will be held in front of her portrait, displayed at the Saha Thai Samakom Pavilion in the Grand Palace, on Sunday, October 26, 2025.
The event will take place from 8.30am to 12pm. The public is encouraged to join in this solemn occasion to bid their final farewell to the beloved Queen Mother.