Steps for paying respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

The atmosphere around Sanam Luang in Bangkok was solemn and peaceful as crowds gathered to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother before her portrait at Sala Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion inside the Grand Palace.

Visitors are required to wear modest black clothing. Men should wear black shirts or polo shirts with long trousers and closed shoes, while women should wear knee-length black skirts or traditional Thai wrap skirts with closed shoes, avoiding bright accessories to maintain decorum and respect.