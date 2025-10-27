Steps for paying respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

The atmosphere around Sanam Luang in Bangkok was solemn and peaceful as crowds gathered to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother before her portrait at Sala Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion inside the Grand Palace.
Visitors are required to wear modest black clothing. Men should wear black shirts or polo shirts with long trousers and closed shoes, while women should wear knee-length black skirts or traditional Thai wrap skirts with closed shoes, avoiding bright accessories to maintain decorum and respect.
Upon arrival at Sanam Luang, mourners must pass through security checkpoints and metal detectors before waiting in designated tents. Officials will then guide visitors to Na Phra Lan Tunnel, where seating and staff assistance are available. Dress codes are checked again at this point.
From there, attendees proceed to Mani Nopparat Gate for baggage inspection and security scanning before being escorted in groups to the tent in front of Sala Sahathai Samakhom, where they will take turns entering the pavilion to pay their respects before the Queen Mother’s portrait.
After completing the homage and signing the condolence book, mourners will exit via Viman Thewet Gate in an orderly manner, following the marked pathway under the supervision of officials stationed throughout the route to ensure safety and proper conduct.