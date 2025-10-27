Chinese president sends condolence message on passing of Queen Mother

On 26 October, President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.

In his message, President Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, expressed profound sorrow and shared the grief felt by the Thai royal family, government and people.

He said that Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother was deeply respected by the Thai royal family and the people of Thailand. Her Majesty had shown great care for the friendship between China and Thailand, and had once visited China on behalf of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great.

President Xi noted that Her Majesty played a significant role in strengthening the special bond captured in the phrase “China and Thailand, close as one family.”

He concluded by saying that the Chinese people would always remember Her Majesty with the highest esteem and affection.