Russian embassy dismisses ‘mercenary’ claims as baseless

The Russian Embassy in Thailand has issued a statement rejecting reports that Russian nationals have become involved in the Thailand–Cambodia border conflict as “mercenaries”, saying the claims are unfounded.
In a message released on Monday, December 15, the embassy said it was aware that some Thai media outlets had reported the possibility that Russian citizens were being hired by Cambodia to join the conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border.
The embassy said the reports had no factual basis and appeared to have been fabricated by sources outside the region, with the aim of undermining the rights of Russian citizens living in Thailand as tourists or business people.
It added that the claims could damage the long-standing friendship between Russia and Thailand.
The embassy also said Russia’s Foreign Ministry has a clear position on the Thailand–Cambodia border dispute. It noted that the ministry’s spokesperson addressed the matter at a briefing on December 11.
The spokesperson reaffirmed: “Russia has friendly, co-operative relations with Thailand and Cambodia. We reaffirm that we support resolving this dispute only through peaceful means.”