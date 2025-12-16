BOT governor orders tighter control of currency exchange after baht strengthens

Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn said the central bank is monitoring the strengthening baht and has ordered tighter controls on currency-exchange transactions by gold traders and foreign-exchange dealers.

Vitai said the baht has appreciated by 2.5% since early December, mainly because of a weakening US dollar.

He said the baht has also strengthened due to domestic factors, with more foreign currency flowing into the country during the year-end period from tourism and exports, as well as inflows into the bond and stock markets.