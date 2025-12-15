Navy, MFA: No Gulf closure—Thai ships to face tighter checks to block supplies to Cambodia





Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyapan, the navy spokesperson, also said there is no blockade and no closure of Thai waters, adding the navy’s intent is to cut logistics and strategic supplies bound for Cambodia while respecting international expectations.

Asked about social media claims that two Thai vessels—Nakaraj 26 and Thai Laemthong—were spotted near Koh Kong, the navy spokesperson said Thai shipping firms have in the past used Thai vessels to transport fuel into Cambodian areas. He said the navy has sought cooperation from shipowners to refrain from carrying strategic supplies into Cambodia, and that the issue will be considered again by the National Security Council.

He added that a curfew in Trat remains in place but will be kept as short as possible to minimise disruption while ensuring public safety, citing concerns about hostile elements in the area. The navy said residents who need to travel can coordinate with officials at checkpoints. On security after an attack on the Marine task force headquarters in Trat, the navy said it is increasing patrols and protective measures for key state facilities, working with police and local authorities through intelligence and monitoring.