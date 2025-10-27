Their Majesties perform royal bathing rites for Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother

At 5.04pm on Sunday (October 26, 2025), the royal motorcade conveying the royal remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, entered the Grand Palace through the Wiset Chaisri and Phiman Chaisri Gates, en route to Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall.
HRH Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, HRH Princess Adityadhornkitikhun, and Thanpuying Sirikitiya Jensen were in attendance to receive the royal procession.
His Majesty the King proceeded into the inner chamber, where the royal remains were laid upon the royal bier. His Majesty lit candles and incense at the royal ceremonial set, paid homage before the Buddha image representing Her Majesty The Queen Mother’s birthday, and performed the traditional royal obeisance.
Their Majesties the King and Queen then lit candles and incense in offering before the royal remains and paid their respects. His Majesty graciously granted permission for members of the Royal Family to pour water at the feet of the royal remains.
His Majesty subsequently received from the royal attendants a golden urn of lotus-pattern design containing water, together with crystal containers holding turmeric and fragrant water. He poured the lustral water over the chest of the royal remains as part of the sacred funeral bathing rite.
His Majesty the King then combed the Queen Mother’s hair, once upward, once downward, and once more upward, before breaking the royal comb and placing it in a tray held by a royal attendant.
His Majesty then placed a golden enamelled case containing lotus buds, incense sticks, and candles upon the chest of the royal remains.
He received an engraved gold plate depicting an image with ears and placed it over the face of the Queen Mother. A golden enamelled crown was then laid beside the royal head.
Following the ceremony, His Majesty the King commanded the Royal Guards to carry the royal casket containing the Queen Mother’s remains to Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, where it was placed upon the Waen Fa Thong royal pedestal.
The Royal Police draped the royal casket with a silk cloth, and the Royal Guards covered it with the Queen Mother’s royal standard.
Their Majesties the King and Queen then laid a wreath before the royal golden urn as conch shells, royal trumpets, and drums were sounded. The royal orchestra played the Royal Anthem as the honour guards rendered a final salute in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.
Royal attendants invited 11 monks, from a total of 93, corresponding to the age of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, to take their seats on the monks’ dais.
His Majesty the King then lit candles and incense at the royal enamelled gold offering set, followed by the small gold ceremonial set, and performed the royal obeisance. Her Majesty the Queen lit candles and incense at the secondary enamelled gold offering set and the small gold ceremonial set, and likewise paid her respects.
His Majesty then lit candles and incense at the double-tiered golden offering tray before the Buddha image representing the Queen Mother’s birthday, situated in front of the Phra Noppadol Maha Swetachatra throne, and paid homage.
When the royal attendants had spread the ceremonial cloths, His Majesty presented 11 sets of robes to the monks (the first round). After His Majesty poured lustral water as a symbol of merit-making. The monks gave blessings, recited the Anumodhana, and bestowed benedictions.
Additional groups of monks were then invited—two rounds of 11 monks each, and six rounds of 10 monks each, to take their seats for the chanting. His Majesty graciously assigned Her Majesty the Queen, HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, and HRH Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi to present the monastic robes for the recitation.
His Majesty then proceeded to light candles and incense at the mother-of-pearl offering trays in front of the eastern and western Abhidhamma lecterns at the northern portico of Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, before taking his royal seat.
When the Abhidhamma chanting concluded after four sections, the royal attendants invited one senior monk to offer blessings and eight officiating monks to take their seats. After the ceremonial cloths were laid, His Majesty the King presented the monastic robes once again, poured lustral water, and received the monks’ blessings, benedictions, and closing prayers.
Throughout the 100 days of mourning for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, royal religious ceremonies are held both day and night at the Grand Palace. Monks continue to recite the Abhidhamma scriptures for the royal remains, while morning and midday alms-offerings are presented daily on behalf of the Royal Family.
The royal guards also perform musical tributes to mark the hours at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, 6pm and 9pm. These ceremonial performances, reserved exclusively for the Bureau of the Royal Household’s grand court ensemble, feature the royal conch and trumpet band alongside the pi chanai (Thai oboe) and victory drums, symbolising respect and reverence for the Queen Mother throughout the mourning period.
Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, passed away on Friday, October 24, at the age of 93.