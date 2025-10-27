Their Majesties perform royal bathing rites for Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother

Royal attendants invited 11 monks, from a total of 93, corresponding to the age of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, to take their seats on the monks’ dais.

His Majesty the King then lit candles and incense at the royal enamelled gold offering set, followed by the small gold ceremonial set, and performed the royal obeisance. Her Majesty the Queen lit candles and incense at the secondary enamelled gold offering set and the small gold ceremonial set, and likewise paid her respects.

His Majesty then lit candles and incense at the double-tiered golden offering tray before the Buddha image representing the Queen Mother’s birthday, situated in front of the Phra Noppadol Maha Swetachatra throne, and paid homage.

When the royal attendants had spread the ceremonial cloths, His Majesty presented 11 sets of robes to the monks (the first round). After His Majesty poured lustral water as a symbol of merit-making. The monks gave blessings, recited the Anumodhana, and bestowed benedictions.

Additional groups of monks were then invited—two rounds of 11 monks each, and six rounds of 10 monks each, to take their seats for the chanting. His Majesty graciously assigned Her Majesty the Queen, HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, and HRH Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi to present the monastic robes for the recitation.

His Majesty then proceeded to light candles and incense at the mother-of-pearl offering trays in front of the eastern and western Abhidhamma lecterns at the northern portico of Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, before taking his royal seat.

When the Abhidhamma chanting concluded after four sections, the royal attendants invited one senior monk to offer blessings and eight officiating monks to take their seats. After the ceremonial cloths were laid, His Majesty the King presented the monastic robes once again, poured lustral water, and received the monks’ blessings, benedictions, and closing prayers.

Throughout the 100 days of mourning for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, royal religious ceremonies are held both day and night at the Grand Palace. Monks continue to recite the Abhidhamma scriptures for the royal remains, while morning and midday alms-offerings are presented daily on behalf of the Royal Family.

The royal guards also perform musical tributes to mark the hours at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, 6pm and 9pm. These ceremonial performances, reserved exclusively for the Bureau of the Royal Household’s grand court ensemble, feature the royal conch and trumpet band alongside the pi chanai (Thai oboe) and victory drums, symbolising respect and reverence for the Queen Mother throughout the mourning period.

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, passed away on Friday, October 24, at the age of 93.



