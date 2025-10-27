Anutin orders price control on black clothing amid mourning period

Airin Phanrit, deputy government spokesperson, said on Monday that demand for black and dark-toned clothing has surged nationwide as Thais mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul expressed his appreciation to shop owners who have cooperated by keeping prices fair and even offering discounts, enabling the public to purchase mourning attire without financial burden.
Anutin has instructed the Department of Internal Trade under the Commerce Ministry to closely monitor clothing prices and production costs at physical stores and online platforms nationwide. The directive aims to prevent opportunistic price hikes or unfair sales practices that exploit consumers during this sensitive period.
Airin added that citizens eligible for the Khon La Khrueng Plus (Let’s Go Halves Plus) co-payment scheme are encouraged to use their benefits to buy mourning attire from participating shops.
Those who encounter unfair pricing or profiteering can report such cases via the Department of Internal Trade hotline 1569, the Thailand Consumers Council hotline 1502, or the Office of the Consumer Protection Board hotline 1166, she said.
Airin also warned that retailers and entrepreneurs found guilty of overpricing or hoarding could face penalties under the Price of Goods and Services Act BE 2542 (1999). Failure to display price tags carries a fine of up to 10,000 baht, while selling at unreasonably high prices or exploiting consumers can result in imprisonment of up to seven years, a fine of up to 140,000 baht, or both. Hoarding goods for profit carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.