Royal permission granted for public tribute to Queen Sirikit from Nov 9

His Majesty the King has graciously granted royal permission for members of the public to pay their final respects to the remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the late Queen Mother, at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall from November 9, the Royal Household Bureau announced on Sunday.

Her remains will be transferred in a grand but solemn procession from Chulalongkorn Hospital to the throne hall in the Grand Palace on Sunday afternoon, where they will be enshrined.

The bureau said members of the public would be allowed to pay their respects to the late Queen Mother after His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has performed the royal funeral rites for his mother for 15 consecutive days.