Philippine president offers condolences on Queen Mother’s passing

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held a bilateral meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. on Sunday (October 26) at 10.20am (local time) during the 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings at Hall 7A, Level 3, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Malaysia.
Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat revealed key points of the discussion.
President Marcos expressed his condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand, describing it as a great loss for the Thai people.
He recalled that his late father, when serving as President of the Philippines, had the honour of an audience with Her Majesty.
Anutin expressed his appreciation and said he was pleased to meet President Marcos, whom he described as a friend and an important partner with long-standing ties to Thailand. He reaffirmed Thailand’s full support for the Philippines as it assumes the ASEAN chairmanship next year.
Both leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral trade, particularly in Thai agricultural products, and to enhance supply chain connectivity. They also discussed expanding cooperation in tourism and the medical hub sector, as well as promoting collaboration in the digital economy to elevate both nations’ economic potential.