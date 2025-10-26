Philippine president offers condolences on Queen Mother’s passing

President Marcos expressed his condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand, describing it as a great loss for the Thai people.

He recalled that his late father, when serving as President of the Philippines, had the honour of an audience with Her Majesty.

Anutin expressed his appreciation and said he was pleased to meet President Marcos, whom he described as a friend and an important partner with long-standing ties to Thailand. He reaffirmed Thailand’s full support for the Philippines as it assumes the ASEAN chairmanship next year.