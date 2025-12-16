Thai Baht at multi-year peak piles pressure on Thai exporters

Thailand’s baht has continued to strengthen, hitting THB31.44 per US$ on Monday (December 15), its strongest level in more than four and a half years, since mid-2021, and outperforming other regional currencies.

Wisit Limluecha, vice-chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said global monetary policy was entering a new period of volatility as the United States shifted its policy direction, sending ripples through financial markets and world trade.

He said the US dollar had weakened notably after the Federal Reserve (Fed), which had maintained a tight policy and raised interest rates in the post-Covid period to curb inflation, signalled a clearer pivot towards gradual rate cuts.

He attributed the shift to US inflation easing back into the target range, prompting the Fed to place more emphasis on supporting growth amid concerns that prolonged tight policy could trigger a sharper slowdown.

The prospect of lower rates, he said, amounted to monetary easing that pushed the dollar down immediately.

Markets are also watching whether the Fed could move into a broader easing stance, though it remains unclear whether quantitative easing would return after a period of quantitative tightening.