Pheu Thai launches ‘reboot Thailand’ drive as 2026 election test for flagship policies

Pheu Thai to kick off its election campaign under the slogan “Reboot Thailand, Pheu Thai can deliver”, using the event scheduled on Tuesday to unveil all three of its prime ministerial candidates and signal a renewed push behind its flagship policies.

The line-up features Yodchanan Wongsawat, nephew of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and son of Yaowapa Wongsawat, who is being promoted as part of Pheu Thai’s new generation. Although an academic by background, he has previously contested an election in Chiang Mai.

He is joined by party leader Julapun Amornvivat, seen as a capable mid-generation politician with ministerial experience, and Suriya Juangroongruangkit, a former minister in several portfolios who now serves as Pheu Thai’s election director. Suriya’s inclusion is seen as partly the result of difficulties in recruiting high-profile economic technocrats from outside politics at this time.

All three candidates are expected to present their visions and outline the first batch of Pheu Thai’s policies at the campaign launch.

The event is also being treated as a final “strength check” of the red camp. Party insiders say that any key figures who fail to show up could see their names dropped from the candidate list, opening the way for “those with true commitment” to stand instead.