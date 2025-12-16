Pheu Thai launches ‘reboot Thailand’ drive as 2026 election test for flagship policies

Pheu Thai to kick off its election campaign under the slogan “Reboot Thailand, Pheu Thai can deliver”, using the event scheduled on Tuesday to unveil all three of its prime ministerial candidates and signal a renewed push behind its flagship policies.
The line-up features Yodchanan Wongsawat, nephew of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and son of Yaowapa Wongsawat, who is being promoted as part of Pheu Thai’s new generation. Although an academic by background, he has previously contested an election in Chiang Mai.
He is joined by party leader Julapun Amornvivat, seen as a capable mid-generation politician with ministerial experience, and Suriya Juangroongruangkit, a former minister in several portfolios who now serves as Pheu Thai’s election director. Suriya’s inclusion is seen as partly the result of difficulties in recruiting high-profile economic technocrats from outside politics at this time.
All three candidates are expected to present their visions and outline the first batch of Pheu Thai’s policies at the campaign launch.
The event is also being treated as a final “strength check” of the red camp. Party insiders say that any key figures who fail to show up could see their names dropped from the candidate list, opening the way for “those with true commitment” to stand instead.
Beyond personalities, the centrepiece of the 2026 campaign will again be Pheu Thai’s flagship policies, with the party convinced that voters still primarily look to it for bold economic ideas – traditionally its strongest selling point.
The campaign will therefore showcase both policies implemented while Pheu Thai led the government and those it says were blocked or left unfinished, in a bid to convince voters the party can finish what it started if given another mandate.
Over the past two years under the governments of Srettha Thavisin and then Paetongtarn Shinawatra, many of Pheu Thai’s 2023 election pledges failed to fully take root, hampered by political constraints and bureaucratic resistance.
Key flagship policies ran into trouble, including:
The inability to deliver on these headline promises has fuelled doubts among core Pheu Thai supporters, who remember the Shinawatra era as a time when major pledges were rapidly implemented. Many now ask whether the party can still honour its promises.
As a result, the 2026 general election is being framed as a fresh test of whether Pheu Thai, if returned to power, can truly push through its announced policies.
Party strategists say lessons from the Srettha-Paetongtarn period (2023–2025) are being applied to the 2026 platform. Policies likened to “pushing a boulder up a mountain” – those requiring huge political capital – may be quietly shelved, while more emphasis will be placed on measures that ordinary people can tangibly feel.
Among the policies Pheu Thai plans to campaign on are:
These and other initial planks form the backbone of Pheu Thai’s 2026 platform, with the party banking on revamped flagship policies to reignite momentum in the final stretch before the polls – and to prove that, under new leadership, it can still “reboot Thailand” and deliver for its red-shirt base.