Thaksin’s nephew vows to steer Thailand through ‘perfect storm’

A Pheu Thai Party prime ministerial candidate and nephew of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has pledged to lead Thailand through what he described as a “perfect storm” of overlapping crises, while using science, technology and AI to push the country towards high-income status.
Yodchanan Wongsawat, one of the party’s three prime ministerial candidates, set out his vision at a Pheu Thai press conference to unveil its nominees for the upcoming election.
Yodchanan is the son of Thaksin’s sister, Yaowapa Wongsawat, and is related by marriage to former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat. He is widely seen as the party’s leading contender, with critics often arguing that Pheu Thai remains heavily influenced by Thaksin.
He said his background reflects the lives of many Thais who grew up in families of civil servants and nurses, moved between provinces, and studied in public schools. He added that he was raised with the belief that diligence is essential to changing one’s life.
‘Perfect storm’ warning: economy, geopolitics and tech disruption
Yodchanan said Thailand had weathered the 1997 financial crisis through policies introduced under Thaksin-era governments, which he said improved livelihoods and helped the country recover.
He argued that Thailand is now facing multiple pressures at once — including economic headwinds, geopolitical tensions and technological disruption — likening the situation to being battered by a “perfect storm”. He said that if Pheu Thai wins the election and he becomes prime minister, Thailand would be able to “survive the storm”.
“As Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate, I will lead Thailand out of the crisis it is facing,” Yodchanan said. “My goal is to upgrade Thailand to a high-income country as quickly as possible, with science, technology and AI at the core.”
He said the party’s strategy would focus on raising productivity in the existing economy by applying modern technology across agriculture, manufacturing and services, while also creating new growth engines by combining local potential with advanced technology. He said this approach would cover the climate transition, industrial production, and health and quality of life.
Three policy pillars: security, rule of law and modern infrastructure
Yodchanan said a government under his leadership would pursue three main policy pillars:
First, it would build comprehensive security — spanning military, cyber, food and energy security, and climate resilience — alongside diplomacy aimed at protecting Thailand’s interests in a balanced way.
Second, it would restore confidence by strengthening the rule of law and delivering justice, using digital government to increase transparency and curb corruption, while pursuing AI transformation to build a one-stop service state.
Third, it would lay the foundations for modern infrastructure, including transport and logistics, AI-enabled public safety, digital infrastructure, clean energy, welfare, education, research and innovation — to support the new economy and upgrade the existing one. He said preparing people for the new economic structure would be a priority, and that all Thais should have equal opportunities regardless of where they are born.
“This journey is not Pheu Thai’s journey, but a journey for us to return and help rebuild the country once again,” Yodchanan said, referring to former Thai Rak Thai figures and the new generation within Pheu Thai.
“I am confident we can do it — starting today, at this moment, this very second — to overhaul Thailand. If Pheu Thai can do it, then Thailand can definitely do it too,” he said.