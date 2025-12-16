Thaksin’s nephew vows to steer Thailand through ‘perfect storm’

AI and technology at the centre of economic strategy

“As Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate, I will lead Thailand out of the crisis it is facing,” Yodchanan said. “My goal is to upgrade Thailand to a high-income country as quickly as possible, with science, technology and AI at the core.”

He said the party’s strategy would focus on raising productivity in the existing economy by applying modern technology across agriculture, manufacturing and services, while also creating new growth engines by combining local potential with advanced technology. He said this approach would cover the climate transition, industrial production, and health and quality of life.

Three policy pillars: security, rule of law and modern infrastructure

Yodchanan said a government under his leadership would pursue three main policy pillars:

First, it would build comprehensive security — spanning military, cyber, food and energy security, and climate resilience — alongside diplomacy aimed at protecting Thailand’s interests in a balanced way.

Second, it would restore confidence by strengthening the rule of law and delivering justice, using digital government to increase transparency and curb corruption, while pursuing AI transformation to build a one-stop service state.

Third, it would lay the foundations for modern infrastructure, including transport and logistics, AI-enabled public safety, digital infrastructure, clean energy, welfare, education, research and innovation — to support the new economy and upgrade the existing one. He said preparing people for the new economic structure would be a priority, and that all Thais should have equal opportunities regardless of where they are born.

‘Rebuild the country’ message to supporters

“This journey is not Pheu Thai’s journey, but a journey for us to return and help rebuild the country once again,” Yodchanan said, referring to former Thai Rak Thai figures and the new generation within Pheu Thai.

“I am confident we can do it — starting today, at this moment, this very second — to overhaul Thailand. If Pheu Thai can do it, then Thailand can definitely do it too,” he said.

