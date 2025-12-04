Yaowapa to let son decide whether to be Pheu Thai’s PM candidate

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s sister, Yaowapa Wongsawat, visited him at the Klong Prem Central Prison, after which she revealed that she would allow her son to decide whether to enter politics as a prime ministerial candidate for the Pheu Thai Party.

Emerging from the prison, Yaowapa said Thaksin’s health was “OK, according to his condition.”

Yaowapa said she provided moral support to Thaksin, encouraging him to take care of his health, acknowledging that it was uncomfortable inside the prison.

She shared that Thaksin sang three songs when the prison held a concert featuring popular Thai rock singer Sek Loso for the inmates.