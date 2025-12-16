Thai-led blood donation drive honours late King, strengthens Vietnam–Thailand ties

The blood donation drive contributed to replenishing blood reserves for the Vietnam Red Cross.

Organisers described blood donation as a meaningful form of “good deed” in line with the late King’s philosophy, bringing tangible benefits to the community and to humanity at large.

Nguyen Tuan Khoi, deputy head of the organising committee of the Red Journey programme, said Red Journey is a nationwide blood donation campaign aimed at addressing blood shortages for emergency care and treatment, while spreading compassion within the community.

“Integrating Red Journey into people-to-people diplomacy activities such as the programme hosted by the Thai Consulate-General helped connect shared humanitarian values, not only among individuals but also between countries in the region,” he said.

In 2025, the Red Journey campaign was held over two months, from May 30 to July 30, across 49 provinces and cities prior to administrative restructuring, with an initial target of collecting 100,000 units of blood to ensure a safe and sufficient supply during the peak summer period.

The programme collected nearly 125,000 units of blood, exceeding its original target.

“This achievement is not just about numbers, but represents 125,000 hopes and 125,000 chances for life,” Khoi said.

The charity programme received support from several Thai companies operating in Vietnam, including CAC, Central Retail, CP Vietnam, Food Bank Vietnam, I.P. One, MM Mega Market, Royal Food, R&B Food Supply Vietnam, Thai Corp, and Vina K-Ha.

It was co-organised by the Central Red Journey Organising Committee, the HCM City Humanitarian Blood Donation Centre, the HCM City Red Cross, the Thai Business Association in Việt Nam, and the CP Vietnam Charity Support Fund.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network