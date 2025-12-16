Defence minister says Thai-Cambodian border fight ‘won’t drag on’, defends fuel and supplies clampdown

Defence Minister General Nattapon Nakpanich on Tuesday said the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border is progressing “step by step” according to the military’s plan and that he has no particular concerns at this stage.
Asked about the latest Chinese-made missile system seized near Hill 500 in the Chong An Ma area of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, amid speculation about outside backers, Nattapon said intelligence work had yet to confirm anything and investigations were still under way.
He added that he had not been informed of any request from the Chinese authorities for the weapons to be returned.
“Under our rules, weapons we seize are under the custody of the Thai armed forces. Once seized, they are effectively ours – we can choose to use them or destroy them. For now, they remain under examination,” he said.
Responding to foreign concerns over Thailand’s moves to block fuel and military supplies from reaching Cambodia, Nattapon insisted that Thailand was using peaceful means.
“We are not using force or weapons to destroy one another. These measures are to restrict Cambodia’s operational capacity to act against Thailand,” he said.
He reiterated that Thailand would agree to a ceasefire only when Cambodia has clearly and openly ceased to be hostile.
“Any peaceful approach that can be used to ensure Cambodia ends its hostility is likely to be the best path,” he said.
On reports of fuel tankers waiting near the Chong Mek crossing in Sirindhorn district, Ubon Ratchathani, Nattapon said he had been briefed.
“That part is for the relevant civil agencies to handle. At the moment, the 2nd Army Area is controlling fuel exports because we know fuel has been going through Chong Mek and on to Cambodia,” he said.
When asked how long the border situation might continue, the defence minister replied briefly: “Give us just a little more time.”