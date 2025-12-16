Defence minister says Thai-Cambodian border fight ‘won’t drag on’, defends fuel and supplies clampdown

Defence Minister General Nattapon Nakpanich on Tuesday said the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border is progressing “step by step” according to the military’s plan and that he has no particular concerns at this stage.

Asked about the latest Chinese-made missile system seized near Hill 500 in the Chong An Ma area of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, amid speculation about outside backers, Nattapon said intelligence work had yet to confirm anything and investigations were still under way.

He added that he had not been informed of any request from the Chinese authorities for the weapons to be returned.

“Under our rules, weapons we seize are under the custody of the Thai armed forces. Once seized, they are effectively ours – we can choose to use them or destroy them. For now, they remain under examination,” he said.