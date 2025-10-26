UN Chief Praises Thai Role After Offering Condolences for Queen Mother

António Guterres calls Queen Sirikit's passing a "great loss" for Thailand, while commending Bangkok's centrality to UN-ESCAP and regional SDG efforts.

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres met with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Sunday at the 47th ASEAN Summit, using the occasion to express his condolences following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

According to a readout provided by the Prime Minister’s spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Guterres called the Queen Mother’s death a "great loss for Thailand".

The UN Chief also praised Thailand’s continuing role as the host nation for UN-ESCAP (United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific) in Bangkok, describing it as a vital hub for driving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda across the Asia-Pacific region.

During their bilateral discussion at the KLCC Convention Centre, the two leaders addressed regional security matters, focusing on the recent peace accord between Thailand and Cambodia.