UN Chief Praises Thai Role After Offering Condolences for Queen Mother

António Guterres calls Queen Sirikit's passing a "great loss" for Thailand, while commending Bangkok's centrality to UN-ESCAP and regional SDG efforts.
The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres met with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Sunday at the 47th ASEAN Summit, using the occasion to express his condolences following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
According to a readout provided by the Prime Minister’s spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Guterres called the Queen Mother’s death a "great loss for Thailand".
The UN Chief also praised Thailand’s continuing role as the host nation for UN-ESCAP (United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific) in Bangkok, describing it as a vital hub for driving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda across the Asia-Pacific region.
During their bilateral discussion at the KLCC Convention Centre, the two leaders addressed regional security matters, focusing on the recent peace accord between Thailand and Cambodia.
Prime Minister Anutin confirmed to the Secretary-General that the Joint Declaration signed with Cambodia confirmed Thailand's desire for peace as a neighbour but stressed the ongoing need to protect Thai sovereignty and ensure public safety.
The Prime Minister reiterated the conditions necessary for true peace to progress: the withdrawal of heavy weapons, demining, and a crackdown on online threats and scammers.
He noted that progress on these specific issues is the pathway to adjusting relations with Cambodia.
Guterres expressed his support, agreeing that boundary issues are complex and require adherence to international law and peaceful methods.
Regarding the situation in Myanmar, the Secretary-General acknowledged Thailand's unique and specific concerns as a close neighbour and affirmed the UN's support for national reconciliation and peace within that country.
Finally, Anutin presented Thailand’s Complementarities Initiative 2.0 report, a proposed practical guideline aimed at achieving the SDGs in the ASEAN region, which is set for endorsement at the current ASEAN-UN Summit.