Trump Blends Peace Deal Announcement with Condolences for Thai Queen Mother

US President Donald Trump has mixed major diplomatic news with an expression of condolences for a royal death, announcing his imminent arrival in Malaysia via social media where he will witness the signing of a peace agreement he claims to have personally brokered.
The President posted his message on 26 October 2025, confirming he was heading to the ASEAN summit to oversee the peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia.
In his message, President Trump stated:
"I am on my way to Malaysia, where I will sign the great Peace Deal, which I proudly brokered between Cambodia and Thailand. Sadly, the Queen Mother of Thailand has just passed away. I send my condolences to the Great People of Thailand. I will be seeing their wonderful Prime Minister when we land. In order to accommodate everyone for this major event, we will be signing the Peace Deal immediately upon arrival. See you soon! President DJT"
The statement quickly drew attention for combining a high-profile diplomatic success with an acknowledgment of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
The President's message, directed at "the Great People of Thailand," precedes an expected meeting with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in Malaysia, where the final peace accord is set to be signed.
President Trump also indicated the urgency of the moment, stating the peace deal would be signed "immediately upon arrival" to accommodate all parties for the major event.
This scheduling reflects the high priority placed on formally concluding the border conflict, which had required intervention from President Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim earlier this year.
The passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother has plunged Thailand into a period of national mourning.