Anutin says signing with Cambodia is a path to peace, not a ceasefire treaty

He stressed that these steps will begin on Cambodia’s side before Thailand assesses and proceeds accordingly to ensure peace and stability in bilateral relations.

“There has been no talk of reopening border checkpoints, ceding territory, or building new fences based on the 1:200,000 map. Thailand is not bound by any of those conditions,” the prime minister emphasised.

Prime Minister said the upcoming peace declaration between Thailand and Cambodia represents a practical framework for both nations to implement actions that will bring about peace and stability along their shared border.

“A good declaration is one that leads to real action by both countries to achieve peace and calm along the border, as well as harmony between our peoples.”

“We have no desire to be enemies with anyone. We are a peace-loving nation. Even our national anthem says, ‘Thais love peace, but fear not the fight.’”

He stressed that Thailand has always adhered to this principle in handling its relations with Cambodia, even during periods of tension.

“Please have confidence in the Thai government, our armed forces, and the officials of the Foreign Ministry,” Anutin said. “They have worked tirelessly to reach this point. I can assure you that there is not a single clause in the declaration that puts Thailand at a disadvantage. I do not see it in terms of advantage or disadvantage, I see it in terms of the safety of our people, and preserving the honour, sovereignty, and territory of our nation.”

Anutin added that claims suggesting Thailand had agreed to use the 1:200,000 scale map in border demarcation talks were untrue.

“Thailand has never accepted the 1:200,000 map,” he clarified. “Today, new technology such as LiDAR will be used in future boundary negotiations. This will render the old map obsolete. Both sides have agreed to rely on modern, reality-based technology to ensure accuracy and fairness in the demarcation process.”

“Please give us your moral support,” Anutin said. “In just a few hours, we will sign this declaration. Let me emphasise, it is not a ceasefire agreement or a peace treaty, but a joint declaration, a roadmap towards peace for both nations.”

“This was not reached overnight,” he explained. “There were meetings, discussions, and even failures at times. But through Thailand’s firm adherence to what is right, we have succeeded in getting the other side to accept all of our proposed conditions. Please have confidence that everyone involved has done their utmost for the country.”

“I am confident that we will prevail and do our best for Thailand and the Thai people, whom I always regard as my superiors and the ones I serve,” he concluded.