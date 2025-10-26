Cambodian PM Sends Profound Condolences on the Passing of Thailand's Queen Mother

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has formally expressed his country's profound sorrow at the death of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

The Prime Minister conveyed his condolences in a letter addressed to Thai Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul.

"On behalf of the Royal Government and the people of the Kingdom of Cambodia, I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the Royal Government and the people of Thailand on the irreparable and immense loss of 'The Mother of the Thai Nation,' who was dearly loved by all Thais during this time of profound sorrow," the letter stated.

Prime Minister Hun Manet and the Cambodian people offered their thoughts and prayers to all members of the Thai Royal Family.

The letter further paid tribute to the late Queen Mother, noting, "Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother will be remembered with the highest respect and reverence for Her Majesty's selfless devotion to the well-being of the Thai people."

The statement concluded by highlighting the enduring impact of her life's work: "Her Majesty's strenuous efforts in conserving and promoting Thai arts and culture, as well as Her Majesty's steadfast dedication to rural development, have created a valuable legacy that will serve as an inspiration for generations to come."