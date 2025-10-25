Public pays respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at Chulalongkorn Hospital

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2025

The Thai public pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother following her passing on October 24, as royal funeral preparations begin.

The public gathered to offer their condolences at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on the evening of Friday, October 24, at 9:21 PM. The atmosphere was one of profound mourning as people came together to express their sorrow.

His Majesty the King has graciously ordered the Bureau of the Royal Household to organise royal funeral rites with the highest honours, in accordance with royal tradition. Her Majesty’s royal remains will be enshrined at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall within the Grand Palace.

Additionally, His Majesty the King has decreed that members of the Royal Family and all court officials observe a one-year mourning period from the date of Her Majesty’s passing.

