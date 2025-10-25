PM holds special Cabinet meeting today to prepare for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s passing

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will chair a special Cabinet meeting at 10:00 AM on October 25 at Room 501, Government House. The Cabinet will discuss preparations for the royal funeral rites and establish various committees following the announcement by the Bureau of the Royal Household that Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother passed away peacefully on October 24 at the age of 93.

Originally, the Prime Minister was scheduled to attend the ASEAN Leaders’ Summit in Malaysia, but he has cancelled his trip today. Sources indicate that he will now attend the summit on October 26 to sign the Thai-Cambodia peace agreement, with the US President serving as an observer. The signing ceremony will be rescheduled from the afternoon to the morning, but if the US is unable to adjust, the Prime Minister will delegate the task to Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to sign on his behalf.

As for the trip to Gyeongju, Republic of Korea, to attend the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related meetings from October 28 to November 1, 2025, the Prime Minister has delegated Sihasak to attend the meeting on his behalf.

At Government House today (October 25), the national flag was raised at 08:00 AM before being lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect. Ministers, civil servants, officials, and journalists wore black in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.