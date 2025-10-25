HM Queen Sirikit: A lifetime of grace, devotion, and service to the Thai people

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, the eldest daughter of His Highness Prince Chandaburi Suranath and M.L. Bua Kitiyakara, was born on August 12, 1932, at the residence of Chao Phraya Wongsa Nuwatphad in Bangkok, during a pivotal moment in Thailand’s history as the country transitioned to a constitutional monarchy.
Raised during the turbulence of World War II, Her Majesty grew up under the guidance of her father, a military officer, who instilled in her the values of discipline, courage, and sacrifice. These virtues shaped her lifelong dedication to serving the nation.
Her education began at Rajini School and later at St. Francis Xavier Convent, where she discovered her love for classical music and the piano. After the war, when her father was appointed Thai Ambassador to the United Kingdom and France, she was exposed to Western culture and art, experiences that enriched her global outlook.
In 1948, while in Paris, M.R. Sirikit Kitiyakara met His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX), who was then studying in Switzerland. Their shared understanding and mutual respect blossomed into a deep love. The royal engagement took place on July 19, 1949, followed by their wedding on April 28, 1950, at Sra Pathum Palace. The following day, King Bhumibol was formally crowned, and Her Majesty became Queen Sirikit of Thailand, the nation’s second reigning queen consort.
From the beginning of King Rama IX’s reign, Queen Sirikit accompanied His Majesty on numerous royal duties across the country. Her devotion extended beyond ceremonial roles to direct engagement with the people, especially in remote and rural areas. In 1956, during King Bhumibol’s temporary ordination as a Buddhist monk, Queen Sirikit served as Regent of Thailand, demonstrating her exceptional capability and leadership.
Her Majesty’s tireless work to uplift the lives of her people has left an enduring impact. Through the SUPPORT Foundation, she promoted traditional handicrafts and created sustainable livelihoods for women in rural areas, helping to preserve Thailand’s cultural heritage.
Her concept of “planting forests in people’s hearts” emphasised not just reforestation, but cultivating environmental consciousness alongside social and economic development. In times of crisis, she was always among those who comforted and supported affected communities, embodying compassion and service.
For her boundless love and selfless dedication, Her Majesty was bestowed the title “Mother of the Nation.” Her grace, simplicity, and strength have made her a role model for Thai women, a true symbol of elegance, resilience, and cultural refinement.
Following the passing of King Rama IX, Her Majesty was granted the title “Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother”, honouring her as the mother of the Thai people and a unifying figure for the nation.
Every year on August 12, Thailand celebrates Her Majesty’s birthday and Mother’s Day, a day of gratitude, love, and remembrance for the Queen whose life exemplifies devotion to family, faith, and country.