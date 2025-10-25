HM Queen Sirikit: A lifetime of grace, devotion, and service to the Thai people

Early life and education

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, the eldest daughter of His Highness Prince Chandaburi Suranath and M.L. Bua Kitiyakara, was born on August 12, 1932, at the residence of Chao Phraya Wongsa Nuwatphad in Bangkok, during a pivotal moment in Thailand’s history as the country transitioned to a constitutional monarchy.

Raised during the turbulence of World War II, Her Majesty grew up under the guidance of her father, a military officer, who instilled in her the values of discipline, courage, and sacrifice. These virtues shaped her lifelong dedication to serving the nation.

Her education began at Rajini School and later at St. Francis Xavier Convent, where she discovered her love for classical music and the piano. After the war, when her father was appointed Thai Ambassador to the United Kingdom and France, she was exposed to Western culture and art, experiences that enriched her global outlook.