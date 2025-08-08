Celebrate Queen Sirikit's birthday with illuminated bridges across the Chao Phraya River

FRIDAY, AUGUST 08, 2025

Twelve bridges across the Chao Phraya River will be illuminated from August 10-13 to mark Queen Sirikit's birthday, creating a festive atmosphere in Bangkok.

The Department of Rural Roads will illuminate 12 bridges across the Chao Phraya River in celebration and gratitude for the royal patronage on the occasion of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother’s birthday on August 12, 2025.

The public is invited to view the illuminated bridges in Bangkok and its surrounding areas, including the following 12 bridges:

  • Maha Chesadabodindranusorn Bridge
  • Krung Thon Bridge (Sang Hi)
  • Memorial Bridge
  • Phra Pok Klao Bridge
  • Taksin Bridge
  • Bhumibol Bridge 1
  • Bhumibol Bridge 2
  • Krung Thep Bridge
  • Rama III Bridge
  • Rama IV Bridge
  • Rama V Bridge
  • Rama VII Bridge

The lights will be on from Sunday, August 10, to Wednesday, August 13, between 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM. On Tuesday, August 12, the birthday itself, the bridges will be illuminated from 7:00 PM to midnight to honour the Queen and celebrate this national event with a festive atmosphere.

