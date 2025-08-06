\"Flora Exhibition in Honour of Queen Sirikit\" from August 8-13

Krongsak Songraksa, Deputy Director-General of the Agricultural Promotion Department, announced that the Queen Sirikit Park Foundation will host the "Flora Exhibition in Honour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit" from August 8-13, 2025, at the "Pupha Mahanatee Garden" section of the park.
The event is held annually to celebrate Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, in honour of her birthday on August 12.
This year is especially significant, as Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, the Princess Royal, will celebrate her 70th birthday. The Queen Sirikit Park Foundation has invited Her Royal Highness to preside over the opening ceremony of the event, which will take place on August 11, 2025, at 5.30pm.
The Deputy Director-General added that the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, along with 16 affiliated agencies, will participate in the event, operating under the theme "Royal Flora for 93 Years: Continuing, Preserving, and Expanding the Royal Vision." The event will feature exhibitions from various agencies, daily demonstrations on the main stage, and activities like the annual cattle and buffalo life release ceremony.
For its part, the Department will organise an exhibition titled "Patumma (Siam Tulip), Queen of the Tropical Rainforest." The display will showcase the department's work on the development and collection of Patumma species suitable for the area and market demand. The exhibition is based on research conducted at the Rayong-based Rayong Development Centre, under the Royal Initiative, which serves as a resource for education, training, and the distribution of Patumma seedlings to farmers and other organisations.
The exhibition will also promote sustainable practices for economic self-sufficiency and provide knowledge that can be applied at the household level, offering career opportunities for future income generation. Additionally, the Department will distribute Patumma and Yellow Star (Schoutenia glomerata King) seedlings to attendees, encouraging them to plant and cultivate these species as part of the event’s legacy.
Yellow Star, which is indigenous to Thailand, is well-known for its vivid yellow blossoms. These flowers, which usually blossom around the birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, King Rama X, reflect the hue associated with his reign.
Queen Sirikit Park is a botanical garden in Chatuchak District, Bangkok, Thailand. Covering an area of 54.35 acres, it is part of the larger Chatuchak Park complex. It was established in 1992 and named after Sirikit, Queen of Thailand, to celebrate her 60th birthday.