\"Flora Exhibition in Honour of Queen Sirikit\" from August 8-13

Krongsak Songraksa, Deputy Director-General of the Agricultural Promotion Department, announced that the Queen Sirikit Park Foundation will host the "Flora Exhibition in Honour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit" from August 8-13, 2025, at the "Pupha Mahanatee Garden" section of the park.

The event is held annually to celebrate Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, in honour of her birthday on August 12.

This year is especially significant, as Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, the Princess Royal, will celebrate her 70th birthday. The Queen Sirikit Park Foundation has invited Her Royal Highness to preside over the opening ceremony of the event, which will take place on August 11, 2025, at 5.30pm.