Thai King and Queen offer royal patronage to those affected by Thai-Cambodian clashes

Prime Minister and Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Saturday expressed deep gratitude for the royal compassion shown by Their Majesties the King and Queen, who have shown concern for both the military personnel and civilians affected by the ongoing border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia. Their Majesties have graciously bestowed royal patronage upon the deceased and injured, ensuring they are cared for under the royal protection.

Paetongtarn noted that following a meeting to review the response measures and assistance from the Ministry of Culture, the ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior, is coordinating efforts to support the injured and the families of the deceased in the affected areas.