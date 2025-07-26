Thai Flights Unaffected by Cambodia Border NOTAMs

Thailand's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) has confirmed that flights between Thailand and Cambodia are continuing as normal, despite airspace advisories (NOTAMs) issued by both countries following recent border unrest.

The situation escalated when Cambodia issued a NOTAM for a hazardous airspace area within its Phnom Penh Flight Information Region (FIR), specifically over the disputed border with Thailand, effective from 25 July 2025.

This notice included the closure of some affected sections. Subsequently, Thailand issued its own NOTAM for a hazardous airspace in its contiguous affected territory.

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director-General of CAAT, stated that his agency has been in continuous coordination with Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AeroThai) and the Airspace Management Centre (AMC), which includes military representatives.