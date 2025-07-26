Thai Flights Unaffected by Cambodia Border NOTAMs

Thailand's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) has confirmed that flights between Thailand and Cambodia are continuing as normal, despite airspace advisories (NOTAMs) issued by both countries following recent border unrest.
The situation escalated when Cambodia issued a NOTAM for a hazardous airspace area within its Phnom Penh Flight Information Region (FIR), specifically over the disputed border with Thailand, effective from 25 July 2025.
This notice included the closure of some affected sections. Subsequently, Thailand issued its own NOTAM for a hazardous airspace in its contiguous affected territory.
Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director-General of CAAT, stated that his agency has been in continuous coordination with Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AeroThai) and the Airspace Management Centre (AMC), which includes military representatives.
He clarified that Cambodia's declared restricted area is limited and does not significantly impact air traffic departing from Thailand, as alternative flight paths are readily available.
"Flights entering or departing Thailand, including both domestic and international services, can therefore continue to operate as usual," the Director-General confirmed.
He added that there have been no significant flight cancellations or delays observed at any Thai airports.
CAAT and AeroThai are working closely with all relevant agencies to ensure air travel remains seamless and maintains the highest safety standards.
This includes tight coordination with security authorities to align with the evolving situation and ongoing security operations, in accordance with directives from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport.
The aim is to minimise any disruption to the Thai public.
Passengers with any queries regarding their travel plans are advised to contact their respective airlines.
For any changes to travel arrangements, passengers should verify existing agreements and ensure all travel documents are in order prior to departure to facilitate a smooth journey.