Thai-Cambodian Border Clashes: Airspace Cleared for Military Aircraft as Tensions Escalate

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit has announced urgent measures for the nation's airspace following renewed unrest at the Thai-Cambodian border.
He has instructed the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) to closely monitor the volatile situation, with a primary focus on facilitating military aircraft operations.
Suriya revealed on Thursday that, in light of the border disturbances, both CAAT and Aerothai are to maintain a vigilant watch and establish clear protocols for any abnormal occurrences.
This includes close coordination with security agencies to safeguard both citizens and national interests.
Aerothai has already begun implementing accelerated safety procedures, confirming its readiness to prioritise military flights. The agency's immediate actions include:
Prioritised Air Traffic Control: Ensuring air traffic control services are prepared to give precedence to urgent operations, particularly those involving national security missions, in line with established procedures.
Optimised Staffing: Deploying air traffic controllers and associated personnel to effectively manage both routine and emergency situations as they evolve.
Comprehensive Operational Support: Providing full support, coordination, and facilitation for air traffic control services across all special missions that may arise.
While these measures are in effect, commercial flights are currently operating as scheduled. However, CAAT and Aerothai continue their close surveillance of the situation.
CAAT is working directly with security agencies to assess developments, which will inform any necessary adjustments to aviation management plans to ensure maximum safety amidst the ongoing unrest. Passengers are being advised to allow additional travel time, as there is a possibility of flight delays.