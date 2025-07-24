Thai-Cambodian Border Clashes: Airspace Cleared for Military Aircraft as Tensions Escalate

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit has announced urgent measures for the nation's airspace following renewed unrest at the Thai-Cambodian border.

He has instructed the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) to closely monitor the volatile situation, with a primary focus on facilitating military aircraft operations.

Suriya revealed on Thursday that, in light of the border disturbances, both CAAT and Aerothai are to maintain a vigilant watch and establish clear protocols for any abnormal occurrences.

This includes close coordination with security agencies to safeguard both citizens and national interests.