Cambodia condemns Thai airstrikes as \"brutal\" aggression, vows decisive response

The Cambodian Defence Ministry informed CNN that Thailand's airstrikes had struck its territory and vowed to "respond decisively."
An official statement said, “F-16 fighter jet dropped (two) bombs on the road leading to Wat Kaew Seekha Kiri Svarak Pagoda,” it said in a statement, referring to an area on Cambodia and Thailand’s disputed border. “All of these areas are within Cambodian territory.”
The CNN report further indicated that Thailand had deployed six F-16 jets and later claimed to have "destroyed" two Cambodian regional military headquarters.
Cambodia condemned what it described as Thailand's "brutal, barbaric and violent military aggression," asserting that the actions violated international law.
The statement also warned that Thailand's conduct "poses an extreme danger not only to regional peace and stability but also to the foundations of the international rules-based order."