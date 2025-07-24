Cambodia condemns Thai airstrikes as \"brutal\" aggression, vows decisive response

An official statement said, “F-16 fighter jet dropped (two) bombs on the road leading to Wat Kaew Seekha Kiri Svarak Pagoda,” it said in a statement, referring to an area on Cambodia and Thailand’s disputed border. “All of these areas are within Cambodian territory.”

The CNN report further indicated that Thailand had deployed six F-16 jets and later claimed to have "destroyed" two Cambodian regional military headquarters.