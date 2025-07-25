Thai Aviation Authority Issues Border Conflict Travel Advisory

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has advised all passengers travelling between Thailand and Cambodia to closely monitor the ongoing border conflict and verify flight schedules for potential changes.

The authority confirmed that airlines are making adjustments, including altering aircraft types, to accommodate increased demand for return journeys to Thailand.

In light of the unrest along the Thai-Cambodian border, CAAT is recommending that Thai citizens requiring travel between the two nations closely follow news and guidance issued by the Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh.

Passengers are specifically advised to check with their respective airlines, as some carriers may be modifying aircraft types to boost seating capacity, particularly during periods of high demand for travel back to Thailand.

For those with existing tickets wishing to alter their travel dates or times, CAAT suggests contacting airlines directly to inquire about seat availability and conditions for changes.

Passengers should ensure all necessary travel documents are prepared to ease airport congestion and facilitate smooth journeys. Should passengers be unable to reach the airport as planned, they are encouraged to verify assistance measures with their airline or contact airline staff for appropriate information and guidance.