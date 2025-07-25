Thai Aviation Authority Issues Border Conflict Travel Advisory

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has advised all passengers travelling between Thailand and Cambodia to closely monitor the ongoing border conflict and verify flight schedules for potential changes.
The authority confirmed that airlines are making adjustments, including altering aircraft types, to accommodate increased demand for return journeys to Thailand.
In light of the unrest along the Thai-Cambodian border, CAAT is recommending that Thai citizens requiring travel between the two nations closely follow news and guidance issued by the Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh.
Passengers are specifically advised to check with their respective airlines, as some carriers may be modifying aircraft types to boost seating capacity, particularly during periods of high demand for travel back to Thailand.
For those with existing tickets wishing to alter their travel dates or times, CAAT suggests contacting airlines directly to inquire about seat availability and conditions for changes.
Passengers should ensure all necessary travel documents are prepared to ease airport congestion and facilitate smooth journeys. Should passengers be unable to reach the airport as planned, they are encouraged to verify assistance measures with their airline or contact airline staff for appropriate information and guidance.
In an immediate operational shift, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited has already adjusted its Bangkok-Phnom Penh routes.
The flag carrier is replacing the A320 aircraft on its four primary flights (TG586 and TG584 from Bangkok to Phnom Penh; TG587 and TG585 from Phnom Penh to Bangkok) with the larger Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.
This measure aims to manage fluctuating passenger volumes and ensure stable flight operations during the uncertain period.
Additionally, all seven Thai-flagged airlines have pledged their full cooperation. Currently, four airlines operate services between Bangkok and Cambodia:
The remaining three carriers – Thai Lion Air, Thai AirAsia X, and Nok Air – are also prepared to provide full support to facilitate travel to Thailand.
From today, 25th July 2025, efforts are underway to increase seating capacity to meet the demand from Thai citizens in Cambodia wishing to return home. Emergency response plans have also been fully prepared by all involved parties.
Thai citizens in Cambodia who wish to return to the country can contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh via their emergency hotline: (+855) 77 888 114.