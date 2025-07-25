Thai government approves compensation for border incident victims: Up to 1 million baht for deaths

Deputy Prime Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga chaired a meeting of the Prime Minister’s Office Disaster Relief Fund Committee on Friday to discuss compensation for those affected by the ongoing Thai-Cambodian border conflict.
After the session, Pirapan announced that the committee had approved compensation for citizens, civil servants, military personnel, police officers, and border patrol soldiers impacted by the situation along the border. The approved compensation is as follows:
“The government expressed deep concern and heartfelt condolences for the victims and instructed relevant agencies to expedite assistance for the affected families, both in terms of livelihood and psychological support,” he said. “The government also extended its condolences to the families of the deceased and offered support to those impacted by the incident.”
Pirapan also encouraged the public to contribute to the Disaster Relief Fund to assist those affected by the Thai-Cambodian border conflict. Donations can be made to the Disaster Relief Fund, Prime Minister’s Office at Krungthai Bank, Government House Branch, Account Number 067-0-06895-0. Donations are tax-deductible.