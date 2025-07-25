Thailand Condems Cambodia In Letter To UN, Asserting Sovereignty Violation

1. Use of New PMN-2 Landmines Inside Thai Territory
On July 16 and 23, 2025, while patrolling within Thai territory along the border, Thai soldiers encountered newly planted PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines, resulting in two soldiers being severely injured and several others wounded. Evidence indicates that the mines were recently placed, despite Thailand having destroyed all of its landmine stockpiles in 2003 and reporting this transparently to the UN. In contrast, Cambodia was reported as still possessing PMN-2 mines as of late 2024, leading Thailand to conclude that Cambodia is violating its obligations under the Ottawa Convention (Mine Ban Treaty).
2. Armed Attack by Cambodian Forces on Thai Territory
At 08:20 a.m. on July 24, 2025, Cambodian troops opened fire on a Thai military base at Ta Muen Thom in Surin Province, killing two Thai soldiers instantly. Cambodia then expanded the operation indiscriminately into civilian areas in four Thai border provinces: Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani, resulting in:
A total of 11 civilian deaths
24 injured (8 seriously)
Heavy damage to civilian infrastructure including hospitals, schools, and public buildings
Over 102,000 people forced to evacuate their homes
3. Violation of the UN Charter
Thailand reaffirms that Cambodia’s use of force is a clear violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force against another state. It is also contrary to the principle of peaceful coexistence between neighboring countries.
Thailand has exercised maximum restraint, and its military response is a legitimate act of self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, carried out in a limited and targeted manner to counter the immediate threat posed by Cambodian forces.
4. Indiscriminate Attacks on Civilians and Protected Sites
Thailand strongly condemns Cambodia's inhumane actions, including attacks on civilians, hospitals, and public facilities. These acts are considered serious violations of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, particularly:
Article 18, which protects medical facilities
Article 19, which protects the wounded and sick
These attacks have caused immense suffering to innocent civilians.
5. Commitment to Peaceful Conflict Resolution
Thailand reiterates its firm commitment to peaceful dispute resolution, clearly rejecting the use of force in resolving international conflicts. Thailand urges Cambodia to immediately cease its hostile actions and return to sincere negotiations.
Thailand also expresses its readiness to engage in existing bilateral negotiation mechanisms, such as the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), which is scheduled to meet in early September 2025, to resolve remaining territorial disputes.