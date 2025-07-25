Thailand Condems Cambodia In Letter To UN, Asserting Sovereignty Violation

1. Use of New PMN-2 Landmines Inside Thai Territory

On July 16 and 23, 2025, while patrolling within Thai territory along the border, Thai soldiers encountered newly planted PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines, resulting in two soldiers being severely injured and several others wounded. Evidence indicates that the mines were recently placed, despite Thailand having destroyed all of its landmine stockpiles in 2003 and reporting this transparently to the UN. In contrast, Cambodia was reported as still possessing PMN-2 mines as of late 2024, leading Thailand to conclude that Cambodia is violating its obligations under the Ottawa Convention (Mine Ban Treaty).

2. Armed Attack by Cambodian Forces on Thai Territory

At 08:20 a.m. on July 24, 2025, Cambodian troops opened fire on a Thai military base at Ta Muen Thom in Surin Province, killing two Thai soldiers instantly. Cambodia then expanded the operation indiscriminately into civilian areas in four Thai border provinces: Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani, resulting in: