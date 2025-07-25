Thai-Cambodian Border Clash: 14 Dead, Scores Injured, Thousands Evacuated

Dr Warot expressed his profound condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the injured.

He also offered a message of support to all Thai citizens, both military and civilian, impacted by the ongoing conflict.

"The Ministry of Public Health extends its deepest sorrow for the losses incurred and offers its full support to all Thai people affected by this situation," Dr Warot stated.

He further reiterated the Ministry of Public Health's unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive assistance and care to all those affected.

Dr Warot affirmed that the ministry would continue to fully protect and oversee the health and well-being of all Thais during this critical period.