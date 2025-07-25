Thai-Cambodian Border Clash: 14 Dead, Scores Injured, Thousands Evacuated

Escalating clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border have tragically claimed the lives of 14 people and left 46 injured, with more than 110,000 individuals forced to flee their homes, according to the latest figures from Thai authorities.
The Ministry of Public Health's spokesperson for border conflict situations, Dr Warot Chotipittayasunon, provided a grim update on Thursday, 24th July.
As of 9:00 PM local time, the total number of fatalities stood at 14, with 46 people sustaining injuries, bringing the total number of affected individuals to 60. A massive evacuation effort has seen 112,643 civilians moved to safety from high-risk zones.
Dr Warot expressed his profound condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the injured.
He also offered a message of support to all Thai citizens, both military and civilian, impacted by the ongoing conflict.
"The Ministry of Public Health extends its deepest sorrow for the losses incurred and offers its full support to all Thai people affected by this situation," Dr Warot stated.
He further reiterated the Ministry of Public Health's unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive assistance and care to all those affected.
Dr Warot affirmed that the ministry would continue to fully protect and oversee the health and well-being of all Thais during this critical period.