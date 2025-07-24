Thai-Cambodian border clashes intensify as military confrontation escalates

July 24, 2025:

8.20am: Cambodian troops opened fire opposite Moo Pa Base near Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Surin province.

9.20am: The RTA confirmed clashes at six locations along the border (Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Prasat Ta Khwai, Chong Bok, Khao Phra Viharn, Chong An Ma, Chong Chom).

10.30am: The RTA condemned Cambodia’s use of multiple 122mm rockets (BM-21) against the border development centre in Kap Choeng, Surin province, resulting in three severe injuries.

10.40am: Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai convened an urgent meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) to assess the situation.

10.45am: Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the suspended Prime Minister and Minister of Culture, called on the global community to condemn Cambodia's actions.

11.00am: The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) deployed four F-16 jets in airstrikes against Cambodian rocket-launching positions.

11.30am: Cambodian forces fired rockets at a gas station in Kantharalak, Si Sa Ket province.

11.48am: The RTAF bombed a Cambodian military command post, targeting a key access point on Phu Makua Hill.

12.30pm: Thailand’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement lowering diplomatic ties with Cambodia, urging Cambodia to cease repeated violations of international law and halt military and civilian attacks.

1.00pm: The First Army Region ordered the closure of five additional border checkpoints in the Sa Kaeo province.

Klong Luk Border Checkpoint (Aranyaprathet district)

Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge Border Checkpoint (Nong Ian - Stung Bot, Aranyaprathet district)

Ban Khao Din Border Checkpoint (Khlong Hat district)

Ban Nong Prue Temporary Trade Checkpoint (Aranyaprathet district)

Ban Ta Phaya Temporary Trade Checkpoint (Ta Phaya district)

1.50pm: RTA updates on damage and casualties:

Kantharalak, Si Sa Ket: 6 dead, 10 injured at PTT gas station in Ban Phue.

Kap Choeng, Surin: 2 dead (including an 8-year-old boy), 2 injured, sent to Kap Choeng Hospital.

Nam Yuen, Ubon Ratchathani: 1 dead, 1 injured.

Ban Kruat, Buriram: Damage to homes and livestocks.

Phanom Dong Rak, Surin: Home damage.

Residence of Boonluam Thongwiset, Nam Yuen, Ubon Ratchathani: Home damage.

2.30pm: The Ministry of Public Health reported additional damage and casualties:

Surin: Two civilians were killed (one of them an eight-year-old boy), one civilian was severely injured, and three were moderately injured. Three soldiers were severely injured, one moderately injured, and another slightly injured.

Ubon Ratchathani: One civilian was killed and four others were severely injured.

Si Sa Ket: Eight civilians were killed (including a 15-year-old boy), three civilians were severely injured, eight were moderately injured, and four were slightly injured. One soldier was killed, and two others were slightly injured.

Buri Ram: One civilian was moderately injured.

2.50pm: The RTA responded clearly to Cambodia’s violation of the Geneva Conventions, condemning the use of heavy weapons against civilian targets and historical sites, including Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Prasat Don Tuan, the PTT gas station in Ban Phue, Kantharalak, Si Sa Ket, Phanom Dong Rak Hospital, residential properties, and the Border Development Centre in Kap Choeng, Surin.

3.25pm: The Thai military announced plans to escalate military operations if Cambodia’s actions continue.

4.20pm: The RTA Chief took command of Operation “Yuttha Bodin,” a comprehensive ground and air operation aimed at safeguarding Thailand’s sovereignty.

5.00pm: The RTAF launched a second wave of airstrikes, successfully hitting key Cambodian targets south of Prasat Ta Muen Thom. The operation concluded with all aircraft returning safely to base.