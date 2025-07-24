Cambodian media denies Hun Sen fled, says he's commanding military operations

THURSDAY, JULY 24, 2025

A Cambodian media outlet has refuted Thai reports claiming that former Prime Minister Hun Sen fled the country on Thursday, stating that he is actually commanding military operations alongside Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Khmer Times reported that Hun Sen, who now serves as President of the Supreme Privy Council to the King, has reportedly been actively involved in directing military operations via video communication alongside Hun Manet amid ongoing border clashes.

“Samdech Techo is currently commanding the army through a video system in Cambodia, alongside the Prime Minister, the Minister of National Defence, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and all levels of armed forces, to retaliate against the invading Siamese forces. He is not fleeing anywhere,” said Chea Thyrith, Hun Sen’s spokesperson.

The statement comes in response to claims by Thai media that Hun Sen had left Phnom Penh and was en route to China.

Meanwhile, Hun Sen posted multiple images on his personal social media accounts, showing his involvement in coordinating efforts with various officials via video conference.

