Hun Sen departs for China after Cambodia launches attack on Thailand

“LATEST REPORT: Samdech Hun Sen's private jet, a Hawker 800XP, has departed from Phnom Penh and is en route to China,” the Army Military Force Facebook page reported on Thursday.
The page also shared an image of the plane and flight number, identified as MEDIC77.
Data from Flightradar24 revealed that at 3:27 pm (Thailand time), flight MEDIC77, believed to be carrying Hun Sen, had landed at Incheon Airport in South Korea.
However, this information has yet to be officially confirmed by Cambodian authorities.