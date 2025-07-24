Thaksin condemns Hun Sen's border attack, calls for legitimate Thai response

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra tweeted via X today, stating that Hun Sen ordered an attack on Thai territory early this morning, initiating fire after setting up explosive traps along the Thailand-Cambodia border.
This act, he said, violated international law and the ethics of peaceful coexistence as good neighbours, resulting in two Thai soldiers losing their legs, along with several civilians injured.
Thaksin emphasised that Thailand has shown restraint, adhering to international law and fulfilling its duties as a good neighbour.
Moving forward, he stated, Thai troops are entitled to respond according to the military strategy, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can implement necessary measures with full legitimacy.