Hun Sen warns Thailand: 'We won’t just resist, we will strike back'

A second landmine explosion in less than a week has rocked the Thai-Cambodian border, seriously injuring one Thai soldier and wounding four others. The incident occurred in the late afternoon of July 23, 2025, in the Chong An Ma area of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province. One soldier reportedly lost a leg due to the blast.

Thai authorities suspect that Cambodian forces may have clandestinely planted anti-personnel landmines in the area—an action in violation of the Ottawa Convention, to which Cambodia is a signatory.