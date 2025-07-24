Hun Sen warns Thailand: 'We won’t just resist, we will strike back'

A second landmine explosion in less than a week has rocked the Thai-Cambodian border, seriously injuring one Thai soldier and wounding four others. The incident occurred in the late afternoon of July 23, 2025, in the Chong An Ma area of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province. One soldier reportedly lost a leg due to the blast.
Thai authorities suspect that Cambodian forces may have clandestinely planted anti-personnel landmines in the area—an action in violation of the Ottawa Convention, to which Cambodia is a signatory.
In response, Thailand has significantly escalated its stance. The Second Army Region ordered the closure of four border checkpoints and religious sites under its jurisdiction. Additionally, the Thai military invoked Chakrabongse Bhuvanath Plan, a contingency plan last activated during the 2011 Preah Vihear Temple conflict. The measures officially took effect on 24 July, amid rising tensions.
Adding to the volatility, Khmer News reported late on July 23 that Cambodian military units had been mobilised near the Thai-Cambodian border. Former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen made a rare and confrontational statement, signalling a hardline stance.
“Cambodia is fully prepared for combat,” Hun Sen declared, issuing a warning to Thailand: “Do not boast of your superior military power or think of invading Cambodia. You will face the most severe retaliation.”
The situation remains fluid, with heightened alert on both sides of the border.