Cambodia continues to provoke, military fully prepared to respond: Phumtham

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Phumtham Wechayachai, who is also performing the duties of the Prime Minister, chaired a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) at the Government House on Thursday (July 24).

The meeting, attended by ministers, NSC officials, military personnel, and relevant agencies, lasted approximately two and a half hours.

Following the meeting, Phumtham stated that the gathering was a special session in response to the border clashes that occurred earlier that morning at the Thai-Cambodian border.

Given the seriousness of the situation, the meeting was also proposed as a special Cabinet session.

He first addressed the clashes, noting that the reports from military units confirmed that Cambodian forces used heavy weapons to fire into Thai territory without a clear target, impacting areas where civilians live. The attack led to civilian casualties, prompting Phumtham to condemn the use of force, as it violated international law.

He clarified that this was not an act of war, but rather a border skirmish. He reaffirmed Thailand's stance on the use of peaceful methods and dialogue to resolve conflicts. However, he emphasised that the Cambodian side had been provocative.

"Today, we are fulfilling our duty to the fullest in protecting ourselves and safeguarding the sovereignty of our country."

Phumtham stated that in the past, joint patrols in the area had been conducted without any issues. However, problems have now arisen, and the most recent incident resulted in two soldiers losing both their legs, which is deeply regrettable.