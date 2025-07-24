Cambodia continues to provoke, military fully prepared to respond: Phumtham

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Phumtham Wechayachai, who is also performing the duties of the Prime Minister, chaired a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) at the Government House on Thursday (July 24).
The meeting, attended by ministers, NSC officials, military personnel, and relevant agencies, lasted approximately two and a half hours.
Following the meeting, Phumtham stated that the gathering was a special session in response to the border clashes that occurred earlier that morning at the Thai-Cambodian border.
Given the seriousness of the situation, the meeting was also proposed as a special Cabinet session.
He first addressed the clashes, noting that the reports from military units confirmed that Cambodian forces used heavy weapons to fire into Thai territory without a clear target, impacting areas where civilians live. The attack led to civilian casualties, prompting Phumtham to condemn the use of force, as it violated international law.
He clarified that this was not an act of war, but rather a border skirmish. He reaffirmed Thailand's stance on the use of peaceful methods and dialogue to resolve conflicts. However, he emphasised that the Cambodian side had been provocative.
"Today, we are fulfilling our duty to the fullest in protecting ourselves and safeguarding the sovereignty of our country."
Phumtham stated that in the past, joint patrols in the area had been conducted without any issues. However, problems have now arisen, and the most recent incident resulted in two soldiers losing both their legs, which is deeply regrettable.
He also expressed sadness over an incident in which two Thai soldiers were seriously injured when stepping on a landmine during a routine patrol. This highlighted the rising tensions and the increased risks in the area.
Measures to address the situation are already in place, with the Second Army Area in charge of response efforts. The military has been given the authority to take necessary actions based on international law, particularly in emergencies where decisions must be made swiftly.
The affected areas include Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram, and Surin provinces. Authorities are ensuring safety by evacuating civilians from the border region, moving them more than 50 km away from the conflict zones.
During the NSC meeting, a Cabinet resolution was passed to ensure the best possible care for the public, especially regarding the treatment of the wounded and the families of the deceased. The Ministry of Education has already ordered the closure of schools along the border, and the Ministry of Public Health has turned district hospitals into field hospitals.
Regarding international relations, Thailand began reducing diplomatic ties with Cambodia on the evening of July 23, 2025, recalling its ambassador to Cambodia and sending the Cambodian ambassador in Thailand back to Cambodia. This diplomatic response is considered the most severe action taken.
As for negotiations, Phumtham emphasised that talks could only take place once the situation de-escalates, stating that Thailand did not initiate the conflict. He expressed that if Cambodia is sincere in its desire for dialogue, discussions could happen, but for now, Thailand felt provoked by Cambodia's actions.
He declined to comment on the damage sustained by Cambodia during the conflict.
When asked about reports concerning Hun Sen's departure from Cambodia, Phumtham responded that the government is focused on domestic affairs and the border clashes.
Regarding the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Maris Sangiampongsa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is currently in New York City, has been in contact with the UNSC Secretary-General. The Ministry has been taking various measures, providing updates on the situation, and has already made clarifications, emphasising that Thailand is transparent in handling this delicate matter.
When asked about when the fighting would cease, Phumtham stated that it would end once normalcy is restored as soon as possible and a sufficient resolution is reached. Thailand will manage the situation to ensure that the country's sovereignty and safety are preserved.
He assured the public that the government is deeply concerned about the welfare of the citizens. He emphasised that the government is committed to protecting Thailand's sovereignty and will do everything within its power to safeguard the nation.
He reassured the people that the government would handle the situation responsibly and to the best of its ability.
When questioned about Cambodian migrant workers, Phumtham stated, "Let’s focus on the violence that is happening right now first."