Thai military prepared to escalate force if Cambodia's actions continue

At 3pm on Thursday (July 24), Maj Gen Vithai Laithomya, spokesman for the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF), revealed that the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border has intensified, with Cambodian forces opening fire and using various types of weapons against Thai territory in several areas.
This has resulted in both military and civilian casualties, he pointed out.
Vithai further explained that the Chief of Defence Forces has ordered the Royal Thai Army to implement the Chakrabongse Bhuvanath plan, an emergency response strategy within the country's eastern defence framework.
The Commander of the Royal Thai Army has been appointed as the incident commander with full authority over the land forces and is authorised to request support from the Air Force and Navy to assist ground operations in accordance with the emergency response plan.
The military operation consists of two stages: the regular stage and the operational stage. Currently, the operation is in the latter stage, with support fire from the Second Army Region and air support from the Royal Thai Air Force targeting Cambodian military positions to contain the situation.
No weapons are being directed at Cambodian civilian targets, the RTARF spokesman stated.
Vithai noted that if the violence or the use of force by the opposing side cannot be contained, the military will consider escalating its response to a national defence level.
He emphasised that the Thai military condemns the actions of the Cambodian Army and the Cambodian government for clearly initiating combat with heavy weaponry, without regard for civilian casualties on both sides.
The Thai military has pledged to protect and defend Thailand's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security, ensuring the safety of its citizens to the fullest extent.
Vithai added that updates on the situation will be provided as developments unfold.