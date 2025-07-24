Thai military prepared to escalate force if Cambodia's actions continue

At 3pm on Thursday (July 24), Maj Gen Vithai Laithomya, spokesman for the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF), revealed that the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border has intensified, with Cambodian forces opening fire and using various types of weapons against Thai territory in several areas.

This has resulted in both military and civilian casualties, he pointed out.

Vithai further explained that the Chief of Defence Forces has ordered the Royal Thai Army to implement the Chakrabongse Bhuvanath plan, an emergency response strategy within the country's eastern defence framework.

The Commander of the Royal Thai Army has been appointed as the incident commander with full authority over the land forces and is authorised to request support from the Air Force and Navy to assist ground operations in accordance with the emergency response plan.